Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Film Is GOOD Or BAD To Watch? Read THIS

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Telugu film industry is celebrating a huge day today with the debut of two major films at the box office. Thalapathy Vijay's action thriller Leo and Nandamuri Balakrishna's action comedy Bhagavanth Kesari are the films in question. Interestingly, Bhagavanth Kesari has recently managed to build a large buzz among the audience with an excellent trailer and a superb cast, which has fans pretty thrilled for the release.

Bhagavanth Kesari also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela for those who are unfamiliar. Interestingly, Bhagavanth Kesari also marks Arjun Rampal's Telugu film debut. As of now, the film has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. And now, we'll tell you what the crowd thought about Bhagavanth Kesari.

Bhagavanth Kesari's negative reviews:



While Bhagavanth Kesari has been the talk of the town since its announcement, the audience seemed to be a little disappointed since the film fell short of expectations, particularly in terms of comedy. In reality, the audience thought the film's first half was mediocre.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter (now X), a user wrote, "Done with 1st half. Avg. Interval (fire cracker emoticon) #BhagavanthKesari #BhagavanthKesariMania".



Another user tweeted, "1st Half Decent. Ahkkada Ahkkada Elevations vunnai. Balayaa screen presence. Sreelela Acting. Balayaa antey Expectations High lo Pettukunaa Reach avvale 1st Half. second Half chudali."

A Twitter user also tweeted, "#BhagavanthKesari A Satisfactory Commercial Entertainer! Though the comedy doesn't work and there are lags in some places, the mass blocks and emotional aspect is pretty decent for the most part. BGM is ok but not up to the mark. Balayya's most subtle performance in recent times and he excelled".

Bhagavanth Kesari's positive reviews:



Fans have praised Sreeleela's performance and Nandamuri Balakrishna's swagger in Bhagavanth Kesari. In truth, the film's emotional connection has also struck a chord with millions of others. A Twitter user wrote, "90's lo balayya gurthuku vacchadu emotions ventane elevations dussehra Hit movie". Another user tweeted, "Final Review :#BhagavanthKesari! Absolutely KCPD. It started a bit slowly but then it picked up its pace and above average first half. But then the Excellent second half. Balayya one man show. Anil Ravipudi used balayya perfectly"

A Twitter user also wrote, "#BhagavanthKesari Baane undi! In a long time #NBK acting is subtle rather than his usual loud act. Emotional bond of Kesari & Vijji is core & showcased very well. #Sreeleela surprises. #Kajal is passable, #Thaman music & bgm are decent. re-interval & few portions of 2nd half (thumbs up)".

Observing how Bhagavanth Kesari does at the box office in the following days would be fascinating.