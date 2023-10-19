Leo: Udhayanidhi Stalin Reviews Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film; Shares BIG SPOILER (Read)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The first review of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's forthcoming flick Leo has been published. Udhyanidhi Stalin, an actor, producer, and Tamil Nadu minister, saw the film Leo and came to Twitter to give his thoughts. He not only provided Leo's evaluation, but he also revealed a major spoiler. Yes, you read that correctly! Udhyanidhi revealed Leo is a member of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) in his tweet.

Udhyanidhi Stalin has shared,“Thalabathy @actorvijay Anna's #Leo 👍🏽👍🏽 👍🏽 @Dir_Lokesh excellent filmmaking, @anirudhofficial music, @anbariv master @7screenstudio 👏👏👏 #LCU 😉! All the best team!”

While fans were cheered by Udhay's warm praise of Leo, they got stuck on one particular part of his tweet:“#LCU.” LCU stands for Lokesh Cinematic Universe, that the director has been building since his 2019 action thriller Kaithi, starring Karthi in the lead role.

Lokesh's reply

Later in the day, at a news conference for Leo, Lokesh was questioned whether Udhayanidhi's hint has any substance. "Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has mentioned an emoji next to LCU," the director answered in Tamil. Have you noticed that? It's an emoji with a winking face. So you won't find out about it until tomorrow morning."

What is Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU)?

The Lokesh Cinematic Universe began in 2019 with the director's film Kaithi. Last year, he released Vikram, which starred Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil, among others. It also featured an appearance by Suriya, who subsequently stated that a spin-off based on his character Rolex is in the works.

About Leo

Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mysskin also appear in Leo. It is also Sanjay Dutt's Tamil debut as the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander composed the score. On October 19, Leo will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada theatres.