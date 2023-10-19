7 Drinks To Try On International Gin And Tonic Day 2023

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The classic gin and tonic, celebrated for its timeless simplicity, has transformed into a creative canvas where mixologists artfully craft distinctive and enticing libations.

International Gin and Tonic Day 2023 commemorates the versatility of this juniper-infused spirit and pays homage to the skill of those who concoct these delightful drinks.

Start with the traditional combination of gin, tonic water, and a wedge of lime or lemon. It's a timeless and refreshing choice.

Add a touch of sophistication by mixing gin with elderflower tonic water. Garnish with a slice of cucumber for a delightful twist.

Infuse your gin with fresh cucumber and basil for a light and aromatic gin and tonic. Top it off with tonic and garnish with more cucumber and basil.

Use pink gin (flavoured with berries or other botanicals) and pair it with light tonic water. A slice of grapefruit or a few raspberries make a great garnish.

Enhance your G&T with the zesty flavors of orange, lemon, and lime. Add a dash of citrus bitters for an extra punch.

Spice things up by adding a slice of chili pepper or a dash of hot sauce to your classic G&T. The heat complements the botanicals in the gin.

Muddle fresh berries (like strawberries or blackberries) in the bottom of the glass before adding gin and tonic. This adds a fruity twist.