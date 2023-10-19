Waheeda Rehman Receives Special Mention From PM Modi On Her Dadasaheb Phalke Award

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to congratulate all the 69th National Film Awards winners. PM Modi gave special mention to actress Waheeda Rehman, who received the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award during the occasion. The 69th National Film Awards took place on Tuesday at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan and the winners were awarded by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The winner's names were announced earlier in September but due to the pandemic, the National Awards are a year behind schedule.



PM Modi's post

Sharing President Droupadi Murmu's post, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to all those honoured with the 69th National Film Awards. Each awardee has made exemplary contributions to Indian cinema. I would also like to specially congratulate Waheeda Rehman Ji on being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award."





Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, stated in September that Waheeda Rehman would be honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.



Thakur praised Rehman's achievements in Indian cinema in a tweet, writing, "Waheeda ji has been critically acclaimed for her roles in Hindi films, notable among them, Pyaasa, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Kaagaz Ke Phool,

Khamoshi, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Guide and several others." She has played characters with extraordinary elegance over the course of her five-decade career.



The post

Winners of 69th National Film Awards

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon were awarded Best Actress for their films 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Mimi' respectively. Allu Arjun was named Best Actor for his role in the film 'Pushpa- The Rise I'. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sardar Udham' won five awards and SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' took home six awards.