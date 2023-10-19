ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistani Actress Promises Romantic Date If Bangladesh Beat India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A Pakistani actress has made a daring commitment in the event of Bangladesh defeating India in the 2023 Cricket World Cup. She has pledged to travel to Dhaka for a romantic rendezvous with a Bangladeshi cricketer if they manage to secure a victory over India during their upcoming match on Thursday. Pakistan's cricket team faced a significant setback against India in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, with Rohit Sharma's squad achieving a convincing 7-wicket win in their clash last Saturday. Despite Pakistan winning two out of their three matches in the tournament, concerns have arisen regarding their capability to progress further. To potentially face India again, Pakistan needs to qualify for at least the semi-finals. However, an actress from Pakistan named Sehar Shinwari is hoping that Bangladesh will exact revenge for their defeat when they face India on Thursday.

Sehar Shinwari expressed her optimism on a social media platform (formerly known as Twitter), making a bold promise to go on a date with a Bangladeshi cricketer if they succeed in defeating India in the World Cup match. She stated, "InshAllah, my Bangali Bandu will avenge us in the next match. I will go to Dhaka and have a fish dinner date with a Bangladeshi boy if their team manages to beat India."

In the realm of cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially protested to the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding various issues. The PCB used social media to announce this on Tuesday, saying, "The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has submitted a formal protest to the ICC concerning delays in granting visas to Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistani fans during the ongoing 2023 World Cup. The PCB has also lodged a complaint about inappropriate conduct directed at the Pakistan team during the India vs. Pakistan match on October 14, 2023."

In their upcoming matches, Babar Azam's team is scheduled to compete against Australia, a team that has only secured one victory in their first three matches. While Pakistan is eager to return to the winning column, the Australian side is determined to begin an unbeaten streak.

