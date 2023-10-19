BREAKING: HD Kumaraswamy Replaces CM Ibrahim As JDS Karnataka President

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a unanimous decision, H. D. Kumaraswamy has been elected as the new state president of the Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka. The announcement was made by party supremo H. D. Deve Gowda. CM Ibrahim has been expelled from his position as the President of the Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka. This decision came after a core committee meeting, in which party supremo HD Deve Gowda stated that the committee discussed the matter and took into account various opinions before making the decision.

After the meeting, HD Deve Gowda clarified the situation, saying, "We called a meeting of the JDS core committee members, held discussions, gathered everyone's opinions, and subsequently expelled CM Ibrahim."

CM Ibrahim had reacted to the decision, vehemently asserting, "I am the state president of the party, so why should I leave the party?" His stance surprised other JDS leaders, including Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy.