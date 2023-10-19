Meta's adds policy to address unwanted comments on Israel-Hamas posts

(MENAFN) Meta Platforms has unveiled its comprehensive approach to address the issue of "potentially unwelcome or unwanted comments" on Facebook posts related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. In an updated blog post, the tech giant introduced a measure it characterizes as a "temporary solution" aimed at shielding users from comments that may be deemed undesirable or unwelcome in the context of the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.



Going a step further, Meta, the parent company overseeing both Facebook and Instagram, has expressed its intent to revise the default settings governing who can comment on new and publicly shared Facebook posts generated by users "in the region." The new default setting will restrict comments to be viewable solely by a user's friends and followers. However, Meta emphasizes that social media users in these regions retain the autonomy to opt out of this default setting and tailor their comment visibility to their specific preferences. It's worth noting that the company refrained from providing a clear definition of what it designates as "the region" in this context.



Meta's primary objective in introducing these new policies is twofold: to maintain user safety and protect against potentially harmful content, while simultaneously ensuring that individuals continue to have a platform where they can freely express their perspectives. In its blog post, Meta underscores that these measures were instituted in response to a noticeable upsurge in the dissemination of harmful and potentially harmful content across its platforms following the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The company is steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the well-being of its users and upholding their right to articulate their opinions.



Crucially, Meta asserts that these policies are universally applicable and are implemented consistently around the world. Furthermore, the company explicitly refutes any allegations that it is deliberately stifling or suppressing certain voices or perspectives. It's important to note that these developments come on the heels of accusations made by some users who believed that their content expressing support for Palestine or Gaza was being unfairly suppressed by Meta.

