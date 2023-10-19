Jordanian FM says displacing Palestinians “declaration of war”

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi declared that Jordan would not be party to any further displacement of Palestinians from their residences, firmly rejecting any involvement in such actions.



Safadi promised that although the Hashemite monarchy is making every effort to put an end to the issue, any attempt to drive out Palestinians will be seen as "a declaration of war."



He said that Amman will not permit Israel to "shift the crisis created and exacerbated by the occupation to neighboring countries" nor to allow “a new catastrophe."



The Palestinians call their 1948 migration from areas captured by Israel the "Nakba," or catastrophe. After Egypt acquired control of Gaza and Jordan annexed the West Bank, Israel captured both regions in 1967. In 1994, Jordan and Israel negotiated a peace accord that created a "administrative boundary" between the kingdom and the West Bank without affecting the future position of the region.



Safadi stated that moving the Palestinians from Gaza to a different nation would be considered as a war crime, blaming Israel of having committed war crimes on the Palestinians there before.



“There is no justification for what Israel is doing in Gaza,” the Jordanian foreign minister declared. “We demand for the war to be stopped, to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza Strip and to protect civilians.”

