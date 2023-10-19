Cost of health insurance premiums for employees increases in 2022

(MENAFN) The cost of health insurance premiums for employees provided by their employers has experienced a notable and concerning increase in the past year, further exacerbating the financial strain on both businesses and workers who are already grappling with the challenges posed by elevated inflation rates.



The annual Employer Health Benefits Survey, conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) and released on a Wednesday, brings to light the significant surge in health insurance costs. According to the survey, the average expense for a family health insurance plan has now reached USD23,968. This figure becomes even more daunting when considering that employees, on average, contribute more than USD6,500 toward this total, while the remainder is covered by their employers. Single health insurance plans haven't been spared from the increase either, with their annual cost now averaging USD8,435.



This data underscores a remarkable 7 percent rise in the cost of both family and single health insurance plans over the course of this year. This increase stands in stark contrast to the findings from the previous year's survey, which had suggested that there was virtually no change in premium prices. In fact, the 7 percent surge in the costs of employer-sponsored health insurance significantly outpaces the growth in workers' wages, which registered at 5.2 percent, and the overall rate of inflation, standing at 5.8 percent.



KFF President and CEO, Drew Altman, expressed concern over this resumption of surging employer health care premiums, highlighting the ongoing challenges individuals face in dealing with medical bills. Additionally, this increase underscores the broader lack of a comprehensive national strategy for addressing healthcare costs. The findings from the KFF survey serve as a stark reminder that, despite significant progress in expanding healthcare coverage, the issue of medical expenses remains a significant concern for many Americans.

