Pro-Palestinian demonstrators infringe on US Capitol

(MENAFN) Scores of demonstrators supporting the Palestinian cause held a sit-in protest at the US Capitol on Wednesday. They called for the United States to endorse a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Several protesters who refused to vacate the premises were apprehended by the police.



A ring of police watched as the protestors split away from a larger rally taking place on the National Mall and squatted on the floor of the House Office Building. The demonstrators carried banners that said "let Gaza live" and "not in our name," while yelling "ceasefire now!"



Shortly after the commencement of the protest, Capitol Police issued a warning to the gathering, urging them to disperse. When some individuals declined to comply, law enforcement officers moved in and detained them. Capitol Police subsequently reported that approximately 300 people had been arrested.



Jewish Voice for Peace organized the protest, claiming that over 350 participants—24 of them rabbis—took part. Approximately 10,000 individuals rallied outside, according to the group, "to challenge the Israeli government's ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestinians."



Wednesday marked the start of the 12th day of Israel's airstrike targeting Hamas militants in Gaza. As a result of the Jewish state's reply to Hamas's extensive attack on the country, the Palestinian Health Ministry reports that over 12,000 people have been injured and over 3,500 people have died.

MENAFN19102023000045015839ID1107268502