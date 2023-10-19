Frozen Food Packaging Industry: Reaching US$ 2.0 Billion By 2033 With 8.3% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FMI Logo

Growing demand for safe food packaging due to increased urbanization and busy lifestyles is driving the adoption of the frozen food packaging market.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The frozen food packaging industry is projected to be valued at US$ 900 million in 2023 and grow to US$ 2.0 billion by 2033. The market is estimated to capture a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.The rising demand for sustainable and excellent packaging are driving the adoption of frozen food packaging. The rising fast-paced lifestyle, urbanization, modernization, and busy schedules are growing the demand for frozen food packaging during the forecast period. Consumers are growing the adoption of frozen food packaging items to prepare quick meals. Moreover, manufacturers are increasingly adopting superior quality packaging materials with the rising awareness towards food wastage and hazardous eco-system.Request Copy of Sample Report:An increased workforce, changes in consumer preferences, and a luxurious lifestyle increase frozen food packaging sales. The growing innovation and new entrance of market players are surging the demand for frozen food packaging. The rising consumption of frozen foods in emerging economies, as it is affordable to the working population, and the advancing food industry are increasing the market expansion during the forecast period. Furthermore, enhancing the shelf-life of food and uneven mealtime habits among consumer's uplifts market opportunities.Printing and Customization Trends Fueling Frozen Food Packaging IndustryFrozen food packaging stores the food items fresh for a longer time. Moreover, manufacturers are developing printed and customized packed food items to attract consumers' attention. Marketers are innovating new tactics to highlight their brand values and are rapidly booming the market expansion.The product information printed on packaging boxes or pouches provides information on manufactured data and other details related to the food items. This information connects the consumers and builds trust to buy the products with excellent standards. The types of shapes, colors, designs and unique style decorations enhance the packaging to stuck customers' eyes on the item.Key Takeaways:The Frozen Food Packaging Industry is expected to have a valuation of US$ 2.0 billion by 2033.With a CAGR of 8.3%, the global market is increasing during the forecast period.The United States Frozen Food Packaging Industry is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.1% through 2033.With a CAGR of 7.4%, the United Kingdom market significantly uplifts during the forecast period.The China market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period.“The Frozen Food Packaging Industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising demand for safe and convenient food storage solutions. With an increasing urban population and hectic lifestyles, consumers are increasingly turning to frozen food products, boosting the demand for innovative and efficient packaging. This market is expected to continue expanding, supported by changing consumer preferences and the need for convenient meal options.” Says Ismail Sutaria, Principal Consultant at Future Market InsightsDiscover the Methodology of the Report:Who is Winning?The market is fragmented by the presence of players all around the globe, operating at different levels. The manufacturing companies are focusing on research and development activities to innovate better product services as per consumers' requirements. These players make several marketing tactics, such as mergers, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions.Top Key Player in the Global IndustryMondi GroupAmpac Holdings, LLCAmcor PlcInternational Paper CompanyKOROZO Ambalaj San Tic A.S.Sealstrip CorporationSonoco Products CompanyAlto PackagingSealed Air CorporationHuhtamaki GroupRecent Developments in the Frozen Food Packaging Industry:In 2021, Amut Ecotech in partnership with Erema, an Australia-based firm, installed the new food-grade PET sheet in New Zealand, which is produced by Alto Packaging.Key SegmentationBy Material Type:PlasticAluminiumPaper & PaperboardTempered GlassBy Packaging Type:RigidFlexibleBy Food Type:Ready-to-eat ProductsFruits & VegetablesMeat, Poultry, & SeafoodDairy ProductsBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeSouth Asia & PacificEast AsiaMiddle East & Africa (MEA)AuthorIsmail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.Have a Look at Related Reports of Packaging DomainThe global frozen food packaging machines Industry is expected to reach US$ 1,638.5 million by 2023 and US$ 2,618.6 million by 2033, with a steady CAGR of 4.8%.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube