Home-purchase applications drop, reaching lowest point in nearly 3 decades

(MENAFN) The latest data reveals a significant drop in a crucial indicator for home-purchase applications, reaching its lowest point in nearly 30 years. This decline can be attributed to a sharp reduction in consumer demand, mainly caused by a recent surge in mortgage rates.



According to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), their mortgage application index decreased by 6.9 percent last week, marking the lowest point since 1995. Additionally, the data indicates that the average interest rate for the widely-used 30-year mortgage has risen for the sixth consecutive week, reaching 7.7 percent, which is the highest it has been since November 2000.



"Homebuying activity continues to pull back given reduced purchasing power from higher rates and the ongoing lack of available inventory," as stated by Joel Kan, Deputy Chief Economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).



The significant increase in mortgage rates has had a substantial impact on the demand for housing. Applications for mortgages to purchase homes dropped by 5 percent during the week, and when compared to the same period the previous year, application volume is down by a significant 21 percent.



Refinancing demand also declined in the past week, decreasing by an additional 10 percent, according to the survey. In a year-on-year comparison, refinance applications have fallen by 12 percent.



"Refinance activity was at its lowest level since early 2023," Kan claimed. "There is very limited refinance incentive with mortgage rates at multi-decade highs."



The housing market, which is sensitive to changes in interest rates, has experienced a swift cooling as a result of the Federal Reserve's aggressive efforts to tighten monetary policy. In response to persistent inflation and an attempt to slow down the economy, policymakers have already raised the benchmark federal funds rate 11 times in succession.



During their policy-setting meeting in September, officials indicated the possibility of another interest rate hike before the end of the year. They also conveyed that interest rates are likely to remain elevated for an extended period.

