White House Muslim staff fear punishments if they criticize Israel's actions in Gaza

(MENAFN) According to a news agency’s repot on Wednesday, a number of US President Joe Biden's government employees, particularly those with Muslim ancestry, fear reprisals if they criticize Israel's actions in Gaza.



A number of employees "across multiple agencies, most of whom work on national security issues" were mentioned by the publication, but no names were given.



The days since the Hamas raid on October 7 have been “the first time in the administration that there was a real culture of silence,” one official declared. “It feels like post-9/11 where you feel like your thoughts are being policed, and you’re really afraid of being seen as anti-American or an anti-Semite.”



Another, who would only be named as a career public official, expressed concern about the fallout from denouncing the leader on social media.



“I feel like there’s no place for me in America anymore, and I’m on thin ice with my clearance because of my heritage and because I care about my people dying,” the civil worker stated.



Israel is still fighting Hamas, and Biden and the other members of the US administration, notably Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have vowed to defend Israel in this conflict.



“We must be crystal clear: We stand with Israel. And we will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself, and respond to this attack,” Biden stated last week, later repeating the sentimentality in a trip to Israel on Wednesday.



The administration official said to the media outlet that the "inner, inner circle" determining US policy is "not at all diverse," negating the purpose of having a range of viewpoints represented at the table.

