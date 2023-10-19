Geneo United Announces Partnership With Oasis Face Bar In Chicago's Wicker Park Neighborhood

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

At Oasis Face Bar we are bridging the gap between a day spa and a med spa, with our affordable, clinical and targeted facial services. Offered in a fun, social, open-concept environment, which is great for groups of all sizes..

The gold flakes in the Glo2 Facial "Glam" customization do more than make your skin sparkle. It delivers strong exfoliation with moisture retention and will firm the skin and prevent loss of collagen.

Oasis Face Bar Wicker Park to Pioneer Glo2FacialTM OxfoliationTM Technology

CHICAGO, IL - ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Geneo United, a trailblazing force in the aesthetic industry, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Oasis Face Bar , a premier facial spa located in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood . Oasis Face Bar, founded with the mission of providing the highest quality treatments tailored to each client, is known for its commitment to exceptional experiences and personalized treatments.Through this strategic collaboration, Oasis Face Bar will be at the forefront of introducing Glo2FacialTM OxfoliationTM technology to Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood, making it one of the first spas in the area to offer this groundbreaking skincare innovation. Geneo United is proud to join forces with Oasis Face Bar and support their commitment to providing top-tier skincare solutions.The partnership between Geneo United and Oasis Face Bar represents a fusion of excellence and dedication to client well-being. Oasis Face Bar's reputation for delivering outstanding skin care treatments aligns seamlessly with our mission to revolutionize the skincare industry with cutting-edge treatments.The Glo2FacialTM journey begins with OxfoliationTM, an O2 bubble-powered process that combines oxygenation and exfoliation to prepare the skin for optimal nutrient absorption. Following OxfoliationTM, patients experience the Lux micro-vibrations, delivered through a gentle ultrasound, enhancing the skin's ability to absorb essential nutrients, and leaving the skin surface smoother. The Glo2FacialTM experience culminates with Detox, an innovative hands-free lymphatic massage that sculpts the face, reduces redness and inflammation, and promotes deeper absorption of active ingredients into the skin.Oasis Face Bar's embrace of Glo2FacialTM technology underscores their unwavering commitment to offering the latest advancements in skincare. Their dedication to client well-being and their position as a trusted provider of cutting-edge treatments in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood make them a go-to destination for skincare enthusiasts seeking exceptional care.The Glo2FacialTM technology has garnered acclaim in the beauty and wellness industry, recently receiving a remarkable rating of 9.3 out of 10 on Trendhunter's "Top 100 Cosmetic Trends in September." Additionally, Glo2FacialTM was honored with the "Best Facial Treatment 2023" award by COSMOPOLITAN, reaffirming its status as a game-changing skincare solution.Oasis Face Bar and the transformative benefits of Glo2FacialTM OxfoliationTM technology is sure to attract new clients from the entire Chicagoland area. Our collaboration sets a new standard for the industry and opens the door to an innovative future in skincare.To learn more and experience the revolutionary Glo2FacialTM OxfoliationTM technology at Oasis Face Bar in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood, please visit our official website at .###For media inquiries, please contact:Leila Golding, OwnerOasis Face Bar Chicago

