US economic activity remains relatively stable over past 6 weeks

(MENAFN) The latest Federal Reserve report, known as the "Beige Book," indicates that US economic activity has remained relatively stable over the past six weeks. This period saw a gradual easing of labor market tightness and a continued, albeit modest, increase in prices. The report provides an overview of economic conditions across the 12 districts under the Federal Reserve, spanning from Boston to San Francisco, up to October 6th. The report notes that the short-term economic outlook is generally characterized as stable, with some areas experiencing slightly weaker growth. Additionally, businesses anticipate price increases in the coming quarters, although at a slower rate compared to the previous few quarters.



The report highlights a mixed economic landscape across the 12 regional Fed districts. Five of these districts reported modest growth, three showed little to no change, and four described modest contraction. This marks the largest number of districts experiencing overall weakening since January, a time when many analysts were concerned about the possibility of a recession. While a recession hasn't materialized, this diverse economic landscape underscores a significant disconnect between the "hard" economic data that suggests the US economy is performing well above its trend and the anecdotal reports from various districts, which depict a softer economic environment.



The overall tone of Wednesday's report suggests that the economy is showing signs of potentially slowing down. This contrasts with a series of government data released in recent weeks, which indicates that the US economy is gaining momentum despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to curb it through interest rate hikes. Data points to faster-than-expected growth in retail sales and manufacturing, an uptick in hiring by employers, and an increase in consumer prices by 4.1 percent from a year earlier, significantly exceeding the Fed's 2 percent inflation target. The report thus highlights the tension between economic data that appears robust and the anecdotal evidence suggesting a more subdued economic environment.

