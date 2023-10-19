Two masked individuals throw Molotov cocktails into synagogue in Berlin

(MENAFN) According to authorities, two Molotov cocktails were fired into a synagogue in Berlin on Wednesday. This comes amid an increase in anti-Semitic events throughout the nation related to the conflict between Hamas and Israel.



Police report that two masked attackers set fire to the building in the Mitte sector of the German capital at approximately 3:45 AM regional time. The attackers then left the site. Security staff moved promptly to put out the fire.



According to the Central Council of Jews in Germany, the Kahal Adass Jisroel Jewish community owns the building, which also houses a yeshiva school and a daycare center. A few hours following the assault, according to the police, a scooter rider approached the synagogue and was momentarily arrested for yelling anti-Israeli slogans.



The incident was denounced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "It outrages me personally what some of them are shouting and doing, and I am convinced that Germany's citizens are of the same opinion as me," Scholz said in a press conference. "We stand united for the protection of Jews."



Later on Wednesday, police broke up two pro-Palestinian protests in the capital with water cannons and pepper spray. At one meeting, protesters attacked police and ambulances with rocks and set garbage cans on fire, according to the authorities. Twenty police officers were hurt overall, and 39 captures were carried out.

