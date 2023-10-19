Blind Spot Monitor Market Research Report 2023 | New Market Study By Rationalstat

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global blind spot monitor market is expected to reach US$ 34.5 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 13.4%.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview A blind spot monitor (BSM) is a car safety equipment that detects other vehicles in the driver's blind spot-areas around the vehicle that the driver cannot see through the side and rearview mirrors. Some insurance companies grant discounts to vehicle owners who install safety systems such as blind spot monitors. This incentive encourages vehicle owners to install BSM systems, which drives the market even further.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Blind Spot Monitor market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product type technology, vehicle type and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Blind Spot Monitor market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc. In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Blind Spot Monitor market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc. Request A Customization- Global Blind Spot Monitor Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on product type, backup camera system segment is estimated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. As it is most commonly used in vehicles. Based on region, Europe is estimated for the largest market with the highest share of the global blind spot monitor market. Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 14.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 34.5 billion Growth Rate 13.4% Dominant Segment Backup camera system Dominant Region Europe Key Market Drivers

Advancements in communication technology

Diverse Applications Increasing investments Companies Profiled

Continental AG

Bosch Mobility Solutions

VBOX Automotive

Hyundai Mobis

Autoliv, Inc.

Delphi Technologies

Denso Corporation

Ficosa International SA

Preco Electronics Valeo Group

Explore more about this report-

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global blind spot monitor market include,

In 2021, SerVision, part of the ADI Systems Group, introduced the Baware BSD system, which identifies blind spots for drivers. The Baware BSD system is based on radar technology and alerts the driver whenever a vehicle or item comes from the car's rear.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global blind spot monitor market growth include Continental AG, Bosch Mobility Solutions, VBOX Automotive, Hyundai Mobis, Autoliv, Inc., Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Ficosa International SA, Preco Electronics, and Valeo Group, among others.

Get A Free Sample-

RationalStat has segmented the global Blind Spot Monitor market based on product type, technology, vehicle type and region



Global Blind Spot Monitor Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type



Blind Spot Detection System



Park Assist System



Backup Camera System

Surround View System

Global Blind Spot Monitor Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Technology



Ultrasound



Radar

Camera

Global Blind Spot Monitor Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Vehicle Type



Heavy Commercial Vehicles



Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Global Blind Spot Monitor Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region



North America Blind Spot Monitor Market





US



Canada



Latin America Blind Spot Monitor Market





Brazil





Mexico



Rest of Latin America



Western Europe Blind Spot Monitor Market





Germany





UK





France





Spain





Italy





Benelux





Nordic



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Blind Spot Monitor Market





Russia





Poland





Hungary





Other CIS Countries



Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific Blind Spot Monitor Market





China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia





ASEAN







Indonesia







Thailand







Philippines







Vietnam







Malaysia





Rest of ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa Blind Spot Monitor Market





GCC







Saudi Arabia (KSA)







United Arab Emirates (UAE)





Rest of the GCC





South Africa





Nigeria





Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report-

Key Questions Answered in the Blind Spot Monitor Report:



What will be the market value of the global Blind Spot Monitor market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Blind Spot Monitor market?

What are the market drivers of the global Blind Spot Monitor market?

What are the key trends in the global Blind Spot Monitor market?

Which is the leading region in the global Blind Spot Monitor market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Blind Spot Monitor market? What are the market shares by key segments in the global Blind Spot Monitor market?

Explore Our Trending Reports



Global Emission Control Catalyst for Motorcycles Market - Global Emission Control Catalyst for Motorcycles Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Emission Control Catalyst for Small Engines Market - Global Emission Control Catalyst for Small Engines Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Automotive Steering System Market - According to RationalStat estimates, the automotive steering systems market size reached US$ 28.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Global Automotive & Aircraft Interior Genuine Leather Aftermarket Market - Global Automotive & Aircraft Interior Genuine Leather Aftermarket Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Automotive Load Floor Market - Global Automotive Load Floor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Automotive Suspension System Market - Global Automotive Suspension System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market - Global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Global Autonomous Mining Truck Market - Global Autonomous Mining Truck Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

India Electric Delivery Vehicles Market - India electric delivery vehicles market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 334 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during the forecast period. Global Electric Delivery Vehicles Market - Global electric delivery vehicles market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 52.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts' viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:



Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged. Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client's needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest



Global Emission Control Catalyst for Motorcycles Market

Global Automotive & Aircraft Interior Genuine Leather Aftermarket Market

Global Collapsible Electric Power Steering Market

Global Automotive Suspension System Market

Global X-Ray Security Scanner for Cargo and Vehicle Inspection Market

Global Automotive V2X Market

Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market

Global Automotive Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems Market





Tags Blind Spot Monitor Market Blind Spot Monitor Market size Blind Spot Monitor market research report Related Links