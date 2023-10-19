Legends4legends 2023 Investor Conference Raises EUR 100,000 For Charity, Hailed As“Exceptional”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMSTERDAM, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theta Capital , the leading global investor in blockchain VC funds, is delighted to announce that the Legends4Legends 2023 charity conference raised over EUR 100,000 this year for the Alternatives4Children charity.



The annual blockchain investment event, already in its 7th edition, was held last week in Amsterdam and brought together an extraordinary line-up of crypto-native venture capital professionals, startup founders, and global thought leaders from the Web3 space. Participants hailed it as“exceptional”,“one of the very best” and“definitely the highest signal event I have been to this year”.

“The insights of our speakers were superb and we are so proud that we held such a ground-breaking event in the blockchain space and also raised such a significant sum of money for charity,” said Marc de Kloe, partner at Theta Capital and co-founder of Alternatives4Children.

The event, entitled “Demystifying Blockchain Technology for Investment Professionals” was structured into three sections focusing on the state of infrastructure, adoption and investment themes, and strategies.

The speakers were an unprecedented lineup of many of the leading figures in the space including Haseeb Qureshi (Dragonfly), Vance Spencer (Framework Ventures), Lasse Clausen and Diana Biggs (1kx), Tarun Chitra (Robot VC, Gauntlet), Sriram Krishnan (Andreessen Horowitz), Balder Bomans (Maven 11), Michael Jordan (dba), Christopher Perkins (CoinFund), Tyler Spalding (Ampera Foundation), Simon Forster (TP ICAP), Joseph Naggar (Golden Tree), Regan Bozman (Lattice), Ash Egan (Archetype), Dan Morehead (Pantera), Evan Fisher (Portal VC), Jason Kam (Folius Ventures), Nick White (Celestia) and Matt Walsh (Castle Island Ventures).

Ruud Smets, CIO, Theta Capital, said,“Our speakers rightly concluded that the combination of enormous technological progress in the space plus negative sentiment has created extraordinary opportunities for investors. We think that the next cycle is going to be massive and that as an investor this is the moment to position yourself.”

Legends4Legends has grown to become the preeminent blockchain event specifically designed for traditional professional investors and institutional allocators who want to learn more about the transformative potential of blockchain technology. It is a charitable event, raising money for Alternatives4Children, ( ), a leading alternative investments industry charity. Theta Capital is the leading global investor in blockchain VC funds, having deployed $600mln in the strategy since 2018.

Legends4Legends invites professional allocators such as wealth managers, family offices, pension funds and endowments to discuss and learn about the main developments in blockchain technology and the opportunities it presents to institutional investors.

About Theta Capital

Founded in 2001, Theta Capital Management has been among the earliest and largest institutional investors globally to invest in blockchain technology, having deployed capital in the space since January 2018. Deep domain expertise has led to a leading position in the universe of crypto-native venture capital.