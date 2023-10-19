B&H WORLDWIDE TAKES BOLD STRIDES TOWARDS SUSTAINABILITY: PLANTING OVER 102,000 MANGROVE TREES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

B&H Worldwide, a global leader in aerospace logistics, proudly announces significant advancements in its mission to become a climate-positive business.

WEST DRAYTON, MIDDLESEX, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- B&H Worldwide , a global leader in aerospace logistics, proudly announces significant advancements in its mission to become a climate-positive business. Through a transformative partnership with Earthly , B&H Worldwide has taken significant strides toward sustainability , including the successful planting of 102,276 mangrove trees, the removal of 1,273 tonnes of carbon, and the support of 1,515,200 square meters of forest by August 31, 2023.

These achievements mark a pivotal moment in B&H Worldwide's long-term carbon reduction project, reinforcing the company's unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Paul Wakefield, Group Director of Finance at B&H Worldwide, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's climate-positive achievements, stating, "At B&H Worldwide, we understand that addressing climate change is not just a goal; it's a responsibility. Our partnership with Earthly has enabled us to make significant progress in our sustainability journey. These milestones affirm our dedication to creating a better future for our planet."

B&H Worldwide's collaboration with Earthly has proven instrumental in reaching these remarkable goals. Earthly is a renowned organization specializing in carbon removal and reforestation initiatives.

The planting of 102,276 mangrove trees by B&H Worldwide represents a substantial contribution to carbon sequestration and supports biodiversity, soil health, and local communities. The removal of 1,273 tonnes of carbon underscores the company's commitment to offsetting its emissions, while supporting 1,515,200 square meters of forest helps preserve vital ecosystems and bolsters the planet's resilience against climate change.

B&H Worldwide's sustainability efforts exemplify a profound dedication to effecting positive change on a global scale. The company's vision of becoming climate-positive aligns with its core values and long-term commitment to fostering a more sustainable future. The company remains resolute in its pursuit of sustainable practices and its determination to make a meaningful impact on the environment.

About B&H Worldwide

Established in 1988 in the UK, B&H Worldwide is a market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years it has expanded globally and today operates from ten strategically located aerospace hubs around the world and has a customer base which includes airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors. Its innovative, in-house designed IT solutions are highly tailored to suit customer operating models and its FirstTrac software sets the benchmark for the aerospace logistics industry. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at:

