A Gift To The World: Tai Ji Men's 'Back To The Origin' Earns Praise From Heads Of State

“Back to the Origin,” a once-in-a-century performance, unveils a microcosm of Tai Ji Men's cultural legacy spanning more than 6,000 years.

Rosario Diaz, Mayor of West Covina, presented a Certificate of Recognition to the Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy in celebration of its grand opening in Pasadena.

Tai Ji Men members with years of experience in qigong practice have transformed martial arts into an art form, vividly interpreting living creatures.

This play contains profound Eastern philosophical insights, transcending national, ethnic, and language barriers through heart-to-heart communication.

More than 600 Tai Ji Men members from all over the world came together in California for cultural exchanges.

Modern people are burdened by the weight of existence and yearn for happiness. The play explores :“Where did we come from, and where will we go from here?”

Tai Ji Men's theatrical masterpiece"Back to the Origin" graced the stage of the renowned Pasadena Civic Auditorium on October 15, 2023, as part of the festivities celebrating the grand opening of the Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy in Pasadena. Like a magnificent epic prophecy, it narrates the origins and destinies of humanity within the cosmic forces. It guides the audience through the inner labyrinth of self when confronting the inherent weaknesses of human nature, the struggle between good and evil, and the profound choices of conscience.Dignitaries from various countries attended the event. Among them were former President of Croatia Ivo Josipović; former President of Trinidad and Tobago Anthony Thomas Aquinas Carmona; former Prime Minister of Lesotho Pakalitha Mosisili; as well as the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Abdessattar Ben Moussa.Former President of Trinidad and Tobago Anthony Thomas Aquinas Carmona said,“I enjoyed the entire show. I find this really a phenomenal experience that this sense, this supremacy, this paramountcy of right over wrong, good over bad, and good over evil.” He noted that the drama reflected the growth of humanity and felt hopeful in seeing children and youth in the performance:“We are making advocates who one day will be in the corridors of power, and they will do the right thing.”“Doctor Hong is doing a phenomenal job in that regard,” President Carmona expressed his admiration for Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the leader of Tai Ji Men, in inspiring the children and youth, adding,“I am just heartened when I see how many young people have come on board. It says a lot. So many flowers, young flowers, blooming flowers!”Former President of Croatia Ivo Josipović said,“The show was beautiful. I'm really astonished how those young, not only young, but mostly very young people participated in the show by using their heart. That means that we can live in the world of technologies, but soul heart still exist. And those kids, those people on the scene and the audience as well, they showed us that we have soul. It's a global peace.”Mayor of West Covina Rosario Diaz and Mayor Pro Tem of Walnut Linda Freedman, on behalf of the City Council of Walnut, presented certificates of recognition to Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy for the grand opening of its Pasadena Academy before the performance. Dr. Hong presented to each of them a book entitled "History of the International Day of Conscience."This year's performance of“Back to the Origin” was a recreation of the timeless play“A Night of Ancient Culture,” originally produced in commemoration of the Sydney Olympics. The play encapsulated a synopsis of Tai Ji Men's cultural heritage spanning over 6,000 years. Through the journey of the protagonist, who transcended time and space, returned to the cosmic beginning, witnessing the transformation of all things through the movements of Tai Ji, the changing seasons, and the origins of martial arts. The play highlighted the inseparable connection between humans and nature, as well as the development of humanity and the future of the world.This play embodied Eastern philosophies, facilitating heart-to-heart communication that transcends nationality, gender, and age differences, delivering a completely new and profound experience to people.“Back to the Origin” was presented in a new theatrical form with a fast-paced rhythm and rich layers. While many scenes in the play have no dialogue, the performers vividly interpreted profound meanings. The agile Tai Ji Men members gracefully danced with large flags, conveying the characteristics of the Eastern Five Elements: Metal, Wood, Water, Fire, and Earth.The vibrant colors and the depiction of various animals in the“Four Seasons” were stunning. Tai Ji Men members with years of experience in qigong practice have transformed martial arts into an art form, vividly interpreting creatures such as the graceful butterflies of spring, the passion of summer, the migrating geese in autumn, and the travelers huddling together in winter.A seasoned photographer remarked that there were many impressive martial arts and qigong performances in the play, featuring Tai Ji Men members of all ages, from children and teenagers to the elderly. Their imposing presence clearly demonstrated their deep foundation in qigong and martial arts, which set them apart from the average actors.This play was imbued with the chants of ancient wisdom. Tai Ji Men members, with years of practice in Tai Ji Men qigong, used their deep and resonant voices originating from the lower abdomen, creating enduring echoes that resonated directly with the soul.The music, almost entirely original and profoundly emotive, was crafted with the guidance of Tai Ji Men's leader Dr. Hong. Tai Ji Men members took the initiative to compose and arrange more than twenty pieces, investing meticulous effort in fine-tuning the music for each of the four seasons.The establishment of two new academies in California marked a historically significant milestone for Tai Ji Men. Over 600 Tai Ji Men members from around the world visited the United States for cultural exchanges.The U.S. premiere of 'Back to the Origin' was strategically conducted in the heart of the global tech hub, the San Francisco bay area. In an era of unprecedented artificial intelligence (AI) technological advancements, where technology wields a double-edged sword, with good and evil hinging on the users, the premiere performance at the Center for the Performing Arts in San Jose, California received significant acclaim.Prof. Massimo Introvigne, a sociologist and managing director of the Center for Studies on New Religions, praised the performance, saying, "They performed with love and they performed not to show themselves but out of a willingness to convey a beautiful message to the audience.”This play contains profound Eastern philosophical insights, transcending national or ethnic barriers through heart-to-heart communication, and it resonates with Americans. Becky expressed her admiration:“I really appreciated the outgoing nature that everyone is spreading love and joy and peace. We need that so much right now.”Jason, originally from Taiwan and has been a resident of the United States for the last decade described the play as a reflection of life in Silicon Valley, which deeply moved him. He said that he felt like returning to the very essence of human nature and want to explore the original intent of all life.About Tai Ji MenTai Ji Men is an international non-profit cultural organization deeply rooted in Tao traditions, passed across the generations, as a source of wisdom and guidance. It is dedicated to preserving the culture of Tai Ji Men and enhancing the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of people worldwide. In the year 2000 and 2001, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the leader of Tai Ji Men, established two academies in Walnut and Cupertino, California respectively, and two more academies, one in Pasadena and the other in Santa Clara will open in October. Over the past two decades, Dr. Hong has led delegations from Tai Ji Men and the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL) to travel across six continents, propagating a culture of conscience, love, and peace.Dr. Hong played a pivotal role in the United Nations' adoption of the International Day of Conscience. In recognition of the astounding 1.2 million service hours dedicated by Dr. Hong and FOWPAL members to the nation, he was bestowed with the President's Lifetime Achievement Award from the office of President Joe Biden in March of this year.

