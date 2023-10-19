Kalaam Carrier Solutions Signs Long-Term Agreement With Connectivitree To Join Global Alliance Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kalaam & ConnectiviTree teams at Capacity Europe, October, 2023

Kalaam Carrier Solutions and ConnectiviTree announce partnership

RUGGELL, LIECHTENSTEIN, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dubai, UAE, and Ruggell, Liechtenstein: Kalaam Carrier Solutions ("KCS") and ConnectiviTree (Europe) AG (“ConnectiviTree”) today signed a long-term Co-operation Agreement. Under this agreement, KCS will join the ConnectiviTree Global Alliance Network program as the member covering the Middle-East. With the Global Alliance network and ConnectiviTree's planned pan-European network, KCS will offer global services to its service provider partners and their large enterprise customers and will support the extension of the ConnectiviTree fiber network footprint in the Middle East.With its 53 POPs across 25 countries, 3 Geo Diversified NOC (Network Operations Center) and 6 Global Offices, KCS is one of the biggest pan-Arab one-stop Digital Solution Provider with a vision of connecting MENA simplified. KCS has one of the strongest network infrastructures to connect Global Carriers with multiple regional data centers and two owned cable assets such as KNOT (Kalaam Network Optical Transit) 1,400km terrestrial cable which further extends into EIG (Europe India Gateway) a submarine cable system providing a single corridor between the US, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. KCS and ConnectiviTree's vision and strategy are similar, and their business models complementary. Therefore, KCS has signed a co-operation agreement to utilize ConnectiviTree's planned pan-European network design. Key elements of the ConnectiviTree network (CTree Rootnet) and software (CTree Plaza) are superior network security; multiple, redundant data network and routing capabilities; in-house maintenance and assurance control; dedicated and unique fiber routes; software and technologies as well as their innovative business model called“Trust & Share”.“We are excited to join ConnectiviTree's innovative Global Alliance, for us to get a one-stop-shop to deliver global services and for the global Alliance to provide the Middle East, pan-Arab, coverage. ConnectiviTree's product offering, and network will enhance our superior services to our customers, including routes, options and features not currently available”, said Kalaam Group CEO Veer Passi.“Kalaam Carrier Solutions is a trusted partner supporting the global carrier and hyperscalers community, covering more than 90% of the regions in the Middle East. Their endorsement validates our business plan of adding partners to our planned core European data network creating a global network. With Kalaam as a new Alliance partner, we add many Middle East countries (and their enterprise customers) to our planned pan-European network as well as to our previously announced partners in northern Europe, the U.S., Benelux, Italy and Germany”, said ConnectiviTree CEO & Co-Founder, Paul Cox.About Kalaam Telecom GroupKalaam Telecom Group (Kalaam) is a trusted digital solutions provider, serving SME's, enterprise regionally and telecoms carriers & hyperscalers globally. Headquartered in Bahrain, and with offices in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Jordan, and UK, Kalaam has pioneered ISP solutions, connectivity, and digital transformation in the GCC with an accumulated legacy of 30+ years.Kalaam provides a portfolio of cutting-edge digital solutions that are tailored to the needs of customers of all sizes in key markets and verticals across the region, including BFSI, education, government, hospitality, healthcare, retail and more.Kalaam's fully owned terrestrial cable system, Kalaam Network Optical Transit (KNOT), which is spanning Kuwait, Bahrain, KSA, UAE and Qatar is now coupled with consortium ownership in undersea cable Europe-India Gateway (EIG), a 15,000 km international fiber-optic submarine cable system covering 12 countries from India and the Middle East to Europe. Through this extensive network, Kalaam is uniquely placed to serve international and regional telecom carriers and enterprises.To know more about Kalaam Telecom Solutions log ontoAbout ConnectiviTreeConnectiviTree (Europe) AG is an independent and neutral data transport network provider that has designed and is currently building a layer 1 and 2 fiber-based data transfer network solution for large Enterprise customers. The ConnectiviTree network design and specifications will support fast and secure data transport with capacities of up to 200 terabits between major cities, starting in Western Europe and is designed to be sold as NaaS, CaaS and SaaS (Network, Capacity and Spectrum as a Service) through channel partners: Telecoms (Data Carrier), System Integrators and Data Center Operators. ConnectiviTree's network design, business model, and planned white label functionality, easy order and rapid provisioning creates a scalable and low-cost business opportunity for our channel partners to address the rapidly growing market for global transport of data for large Enterprise. To help capture demonstrated demand, ConnectiviTree plans to connect over 250 Points of Presence within Europe and beyond by 2025.

