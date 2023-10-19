Saudi Pavilion At Doha '23 Expo Narrative Of Present, Future

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo-feature by Saud Al-Sultan)

DOHA, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's pavilion at Doha 2023 Expo offers a captivating narrative of the Kingdom's present and future, its ecosystems and its quest to ensure environmental sustainability and combat deforestation.

Over the course of three main sections, visitors are granted the opportunity to be acquainted with Saudi cultural and natural components.

"Our Nature" section puts on display Saudi's geography, terrains and versatile flora; whereas "Our Initiatives" section exhibits the various projects the Kingdom had undertaken to face environmental challenges. The section proposes solutions employing the use of state-of-the-art agricultural technologies, and informs visitors on contributions improving quality of life and decreasing carbon emissions.

The last section, "Our Prosperity" highlights Saudi's 2030 aspirations via multimedia displays of Saudi Arabia and Middle East green initiatives, NEOM reserve, and its program against depletion.

The pavilion concludes with an enticing interactive 360 display of the kingdom's nature and a glimpse into its future. (end) sss