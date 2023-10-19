Passionpreneur Publishing Announces The Global Release Of From Small Town To Big Dreams

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Passionpreneur Publishing has announced the release of From Small Town to Big Dreams by Luciana Fistarol via the publishing industry's largest global book distribution networks. The book is anticipated to have an inspiring and profound effect on its target audience.

In this must-read book, Luciana Fistarol shares the 50 life-changing lessons that fueled her success in the corporate world and set her free to explore the globe.

Chasing Freedom and Success? Discover How Luciana Did Both!

Ready to turn your dreams into reality without sacrificing career success? 'From Small Town to Big Dreams' is the book for you! Follow Luciana's inspiring journey from a small Brazilian town to becoming a global digital nomad. Learn the 50 life-changing lessons that fueled her success in the corporate world and set her free to explore the globe. This isn't just a story; it's your step-by-step guide to living a life of freedom and achievement. Grab your copy now and get inspired to take action! #DreamBig #CareerSuccess #DigitalNomadLife"

The book is now available to inspire readers across the globe through the IngramSpark distribution network and other affiliates which will cover print-on-demand across the UK, Europe, USA, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East. The e-book is available in 25+ online bookstores like Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble, and Apple Books in the Middle East.

About The Author:

Luciana Fistarol is a trailblazing entrepreneur, world traveler, and author. Her journey begins in a small Brazilian town, includes decades of work and adventure across 65 countries, and culminates in a truly borderless, ever-changing life. From schooling in Apiuna to learning English in Australia, from frying potatoes in America to managing factories in China, from working remote stints in Europe to hosting conferences in Asia, Luciana has done it all. Now, as a performance coach for businesses and teams and corporate speaker, Luciana empowers growth worldwide.

About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishin successfully helps entrepreneurs and professional experts become International Authors in as little as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specialises in transformational books including business, self-help, personal growth, and spiritual titles in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe covering a wide spectrum of expertise around the books, publishing, and media industry to ensure the application of global best practices in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world's top thought leaders.