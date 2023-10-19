Azerbaijani Defense Minister Is On Official Visit To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is
paying an official visit to Uzbekistan at the invitation of the
Uzbekistan Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov. Azernews reports.
Development prospects of cooperation between the two countries
in military, military-technical, military-educational and other
fields, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest are
planned to discuss during the meeting.
