Azerbaijani Defense Minister Is On Official Visit To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is paying an official visit to Uzbekistan at the invitation of the Uzbekistan Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov. Azernews reports.

Development prospects of cooperation between the two countries in military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest are planned to discuss during the meeting.