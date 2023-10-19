Azerbaijani Defense Minister Is On Official Visit To Uzbekistan


10/19/2023 3:10:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is paying an official visit to Uzbekistan at the invitation of the Uzbekistan Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov. Azernews reports.

Development prospects of cooperation between the two countries in military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest are planned to discuss during the meeting.

MENAFN19102023000195011045ID1107268324

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search