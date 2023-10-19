Armenia And France Continue Their Efforts To Turn IFO Into Anti-Azerbaijani Platform

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Western Azerbaijan Community calls on the International
Organisation of the Francophonie to be cautious and responsible, Azernews reports.
Armenia and France continue their efforts to turn the
International Francophone Organisation (IFO) into a staunchly
anti-Azerbaijani platform. In this regard, the recent statements of
the BFT Secretary General in Yerevan are a cause for concern.
This is stated in the statement of the Western Azerbaijan
Community.
It was noted that the Secretary-General while emphasizing the
importance of protecting Armenian cultural heritage in Garabagh,
did not address the sad situation of the cultural heritage
belonging to the Azerbaijani people in Armenia, which is a
manifestation of clear bias and double standards.
The Western Azerbaijan Community calls on the Secretary General
of the International Federation of International Trade Unions not
to become a tool in the dirty activities of Armenia and France
against Azerbaijan, and to be careful and responsible in his
statements about Azerbaijan.
