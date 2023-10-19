Armenia And France Continue Their Efforts To Turn IFO Into Anti-Azerbaijani Platform

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

Western Azerbaijan Community calls on the International Organisation of the Francophonie to be cautious and responsible, Azernews reports.

Armenia and France continue their efforts to turn the International Francophone Organisation (IFO) into a staunchly anti-Azerbaijani platform. In this regard, the recent statements of the BFT Secretary General in Yerevan are a cause for concern.

This is stated in the statement of the Western Azerbaijan Community.

It was noted that the Secretary-General while emphasizing the importance of protecting Armenian cultural heritage in Garabagh, did not address the sad situation of the cultural heritage belonging to the Azerbaijani people in Armenia, which is a manifestation of clear bias and double standards.

The Western Azerbaijan Community calls on the Secretary General of the International Federation of International Trade Unions not to become a tool in the dirty activities of Armenia and France against Azerbaijan, and to be careful and responsible in his statements about Azerbaijan.