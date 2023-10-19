Ukrainian Drones Smash Three Russian Tanks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have shown three Russian tanks being destroyed by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The relevant video was posted by the Special Operations Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Good news from the front line. Thanks to the Special Operations Forces, Russians now have less tanks,” the report states.

During reconnaissance actions in the Donetsk direction, the UAV operators of the 73th Special Operations Forces Center detected enemy military equipment.

“The combat UAV crews worked skillfully and, with precise strikes, destroyed three enemy tanks, as well as other equipment,” the Special Operations Forces noted.

A reminder that snipers of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces are successfully eliminating Russian invaders in the Kherson region.

Video:

Special Operations Forces, Telegram