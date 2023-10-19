Ukraine May Send Humanitarian Grain Shipment To Nigeria, Sudan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian food program, the Ukrainian side may send 57,000 tonnes of grain to Nigeria and Sudan.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry , following a meeting between Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Deputy Minister Markiyan Dmytrasevych and World Food Programme (WFP) Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, the parties discussed the departure of vessels, carrying Ukrainian humanitarian grain shipments, to Nigeria (25,000 tonnes) and Sudan (32,000 tonnes) as part of the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian food program.

The interlocutors also considered the possibility of delivering Ukraine's humanitarian grain shipment to Somali.

In the course of the meeting, Dmytrasevych and Skau touched upon preparations for holding the next International Summit on Food Security in Kyiv, as well as expanding the geography and range of shipments within the framework of the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian food program.

Photo: Ukrainian Economy Ministry

A reminder that the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian food program was initiated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. It provides for the purchase of Ukrainian-produced grain by partner states and its delivery to the countries facing a humanitarian crisis. The Grain from Ukraine program is implemented in partnership with the UN World Food Programme.

First photo: Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry