Azerbaijan Holds Opening Ceremony Of Caspian Construction Week Expo

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. An opening
ceremony of the Caspian Construction Week exhibition was held in
Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.
The exhibition combines the 3rd Azerbaijan International
Exhibition "Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of
Karabakh" (Rebuild Karabakh 2023), the 28th Azerbaijan
International Construction Exhibition (BakuBuild), the 15th
Anniversary International Exhibition "Heating, Ventilation, Air
Conditioning, Water Supply, Plumbing, and Swimming Pools"
(Aquatherm Baku), and the 11th Caspian International "Road
Infrastructure and Public Transport" exhibition.
Will be updated
MENAFN19102023000187011040ID1107268315
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.