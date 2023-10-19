Azerbaijan Holds Opening Ceremony Of Caspian Construction Week Expo


10/19/2023 3:10:11 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. An opening ceremony of the Caspian Construction Week exhibition was held in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The exhibition combines the 3rd Azerbaijan International Exhibition "Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh" (Rebuild Karabakh 2023), the 28th Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition (BakuBuild), the 15th Anniversary International Exhibition "Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, Water Supply, Plumbing, and Swimming Pools" (Aquatherm Baku), and the 11th Caspian International "Road Infrastructure and Public Transport" exhibition.

