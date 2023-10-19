Guardians Of The Skies: Military Drone Market Soars To $17 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 18, 2023 8:36 am - The military drone market is projected to grow from USD 12.0 billion in 2022 to USD 17.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2027.

Get ready for an insightful journey into the dynamic world of military drones. The Military Drone Market is poised for remarkable growth, set to soar from USD 12.0 billion in 2022 to an impressive USD 17.0 billion by 2027, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 7.3%.

What's driving this expansion, you ask?

The surge in investment for the development and procurement of modern military solutions is enhancing the capabilities of defense forces worldwide. Moreover, the increasing incidents of piracy and territorial disputes across Central Asia, South America, East Africa, the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and West Africa have triggered intensified maritime patrolling and anti-piracy operations, leading to the rising use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for maritime surveillance. These UAVs are playing a pivotal role in identifying hotspots, recognizing and monitoring suspicious ships, and securing vital commercial routes by providing real-time data to relevant authorities.

Among propulsion methods, the battery segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Battery-powered military drones, using lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells, and hybrid cells, are gaining traction, especially among short-range and medium-range drones. They offer the advantage of quieter operation compared to turbo engine drones, although recharging the lithium-ion batteries can be time-consuming. Hydrogen-powered military drones, on the other hand, provide electric propulsion, enabling extended flight durations.

Speed is a critical factor, and the subsonic segment, particularly the <100 Km/hr and 100–300 Km/hr categories, is set to take the lead. These drones cater to a range of needs, from small ISR drones to medium endurance, low to medium-range drones. The demand for tactical drones for ISR applications is expected to drive growth in the 100–300 Km/hr segment. Furthermore, drones with a subsonic speed exceeding 300 Km/hr are high-endurance, medium to long-range, high-speed drones, and their demand is on the rise.

The Asia Pacific region emerges as a high-growth potential market for military drones. With robust technology and innovation leadership, countries like China, Malaysia, South Korea, and India are heavily investing in military drone development. China, renowned for its technological prowess, houses prominent military drone and component manufacturers. The research teams in China are at the forefront of launching cutting-edge military drones, a testament to the region's commitment to technological advancement.

Key Market Players:

Major players shaping this market include Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI), and Teledyne FLIR LLC, among others.

