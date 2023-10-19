Learnowx To Host Mega Job Fair For Cloud Analogy: 100+ Developer Openings

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – October 17, 2023 – If you're a tech enthusiast with a B. Tech (CSE/IT) or MCA degree and dream of a thriving career in the IT industry, we have some exciting news to share with you.



LearNowX is thrilled to announce the LearNowX Mega Job Fair at its Noida location A-17, Ground Floor, Sector-63, Noida-201307, on October 28, 2023. This event is a lifetime opportunity for fresh graduates and experienced professionals to kickstart or boost their careers in the technology world.



This job fair is the perfect platform to connect and explore a wide range of career opportunities, with the leading CRM service provider, Cloud Analogy, offering 100+ openings for developer roles. Cloud Analogy is looking for talented individuals who can join their dynamic team and make an impact in the ever-evolving tech landscape.



The LearNowX Job Fair promises to be a day of excitement, learning, and new beginnings.



Ajay Dubedi, the founder & CEO of Cloud Analogy & LearNowX, is enthusiastic about the upcoming Job Fair, aiming to bring this opportunity to the talented pool of individuals from various esteemed colleges & bridge the gap between job seekers and one of the finest and most prominent IT companies like Cloud Analogy.



He stated, "LearNowX has always been dedicated to providing top-notch learning, training, and a world of career opportunities. The LearNowX Job Fair aligns perfectly with our vision, & we look forward to welcoming all the aspirants to this event."



Divya Dang, HR Head and chief People Officer at Cloud Analogy, expressed the company's mission to expand its team with innovative and career-driven individuals. The job fair is a strategic move to connect with top talent, and they eagerly look forward to meeting prospective candidates.



She remarked,“Cloud Analogy believes in the value of fresh perspectives & seasoned experts in the ever-evolving IT industry, encouraging all tech enthusiasts to explore the opportunities we offer.”



Mr. Vineet Kumar Verma, Training Specialist at LearNowX, emphasized the importance of continuous learning and skill development in the fast-paced tech environment. He said experts would share valuable insights to help participants understand career building in the ever-evolving tech industry. They will also guide participants through the event's details and itinerary, helping them easily navigate this journey.



Mr. Vineet Kumar Verma added, "Our goal is to empower job seekers with knowledge and resources to excel in a competitive job market, making the event a blend of job opportunities and knowledge enhancement.”



To apply for this LearNowX Job Fair, visit more information & updates, please visit our website at or contact us at



The LearNowX Job Fair is an exceptional opportunity to launch your career in the IT industry or take it to the next level.



We look forward to seeing you there!



About LearNowX: LearNowX is a cutting-edge & futuristic e-learning platform committed to empowering students and professionals with the skills they need to thrive in the rapidly evolving world of work and shape their desired future.



Our mission is to equip you with the knowledge, tools, and practical experience necessary to become industry-ready & unlock exciting career opportunities. From emerging technologies to business acumen, cloud computing, and data analytics, we offer a comprehensive catalog of courses curated by industry experts tailored to build genuine and successful careers and thrive in their desired technological careers.



For more information, visit



About Cloud Analogy: Cloud Analogy is a premier Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner dedicated to providing comprehensive services within the domain of Salesforce and various other CRM platforms, including HubSpot, Zoho, and Microsoft Nav Dynamics. It specializes in numerous offerings, including Cloud Computing, IT Management and consulting, Business Applications Development, and Digital Marketing.



For more information, visit

