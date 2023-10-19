Photo Of The Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Crowds in Al-Irada square crowd in protest against the Israeli occupation's aggression against Gaza
MENAFN19102023000071011013ID1107268309
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.