Oil rates surge due to escalating geopolitical tensions in Middle East

(MENAFN) Oil rates experienced an upward surge on Wednesday, primarily driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in the aftermath of Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip. This surge was further bolstered by a decrease in US crude oil inventories, which instilled a sense of optimism regarding market demand in the largest oil-consuming nation globally.



The international benchmark crude, Brent, was trading at USD91.44 per barrel at 10:32 a.m. local time (0732 GMT), marking a substantial 1.71 percent increase compared to its previous closing price of USD89.90 per barrel on Tuesday. Simultaneously, the American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), was trading at USD87.09 per barrel, also showing a noteworthy 1.93 percent rise from its Tuesday closing price of USD85.44 per barrel.



These rate hikes were predominantly attributed to concerns that the heightened tensions in the Middle East, stemming from the Israeli actions, could potentially have broader implications for regional stability and disrupt oil supplies.



According to a Palestinian news agency, the Israeli airstrike on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza late Tuesday resulted in the loss of more than 500 lives, further intensifying the regional situation.



Notably, there is apprehension that any escalation of conflicts involving Iran, the United States, and Israel could imperil the successful outcome of the US-Iran nuclear deal. This agreement holds the potential to eliminate sanctions on Iran, including those impacting Iranian oil exports.



In addition to these concerns, the oil market was influenced by fears of a possible setback in the normalization process between Saudi Arabia and Israel, two countries that do not maintain formal diplomatic relations, further adding to the complexity of the situation and impacting oil prices.



Saudi Arabia urged the international community to end the use of double standards in regards to “Israeli criminal practices.”

