Population Panel Marks Qatari Population Day

Doha, Qatar: The Permanent Population Committee (PPC) has celebrated the Qatari Population Day with the participation of numerous entities in the country.

In this regard, PPC discussed the topic of divorce, its reasons, and the proposed prevention solutions, pointing out that the problem of divorce is not connected with a certain time or community, but is an old social problem that has been inherent in humanitarian communities since their creation, including the Qatari community.

Commenting on this issue, President of Planning and Statistics Authority H E Dr. Saleh bin Mohammed Al Nabit, underscored the significance of commemorating this day to keep up with the developments in population reality in Qatar, pointing out that divorce problem is not connected with any time or community, but has been inherent in humanitarian communities since their creation, including the Qatari community.

Al Nabit, in a speech delivered on his behalf by Vice Chairman of the Permanent Population Committee Sultan Ali Al Kuwari, outlined that the rapid social, economic, and cultural evolutions have increased the divorce rates, and this requires thinking about the possible prevention solutions, adding that this is what the Qatari Population Day strives to accomplish.

Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), Ghanim Mubarak Al Kuwari, clarified the reasons behind the divorce phenomenon, as well as the adverse impacts arising for them.

He underscored that MSDF is working to launch numerous projects that primarily aim to prevent divorce and reinforce the Qatari family corners, chief among which are First Year Marriage Program and“Watad” service.

Speaking on behalf of the Regional Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF), Regional Advisor for UNPF, Dr. Hala Youssef, underscored the significance of the existing cooperation between PPC and UNPF, praising the efforts State of Qatar has made regarding the file of population and development.

She pointed to the constructive engagement in the sixth review of the International Conference on Population and Development that was finalised in September 2023 during the regional conference held in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

The event witnessed paying homage to partners and former members of PPC, in appreciation for their unwavering efforts and effective roles in implementing the national population policy action plan.