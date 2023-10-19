QNA's First 7-Day Journalist Training Course Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar News Agency (QNA) concluded yesterday the seven-day“Comprehensive Journalist” training course, which was held in cooperation with the Al Jazeera Media Institute (AJMI), with the participation of 11 journalists from QNA's various editorial departments.

This course is the QNA's first journalistic training course, following the inauguration of its new training center (QNA Training Center) in March at its headquarters in Al Dafna.

The course includes two parts, the first topic was“Journalism Editing,” which was presented by Director of Quality Control and Editorial Standards Sector at Al Jazeera Media Network, Mohammed Dawood. It introduced participants to journalistic editing and its rules and importance in media institutions, news editing techniques, press headlines, and their importance, the rules that help in drafting them and writing news reports, and their types and advantages.

The second topic was“Mobile Journalism,” which was presented by a media expert in editorial standards at Al Jazeera Media Network, Dr. Hossam Wahba. It dealt with narration methods and stories suitable for mobile phones, visual composition, sizes and angles of shots, montage techniques, and other related topics.

The course comes within the framework of the QNA's keenness to develop its media cadres and raise their efficiency, by offering specialized qualitative training programs and seeking the assistance of professional trainers and experts in the field of journalism and media. QNA Training Center has fully equipped training halls with modern and advanced technologies to serve its plans to organize professional training courses, for its members and other workers in the media.