HMC Conference Shed-Light On Future Of Cancer Care And Research

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) recently concluded the third annual Best of ASCO conference. The event brought together esteemed oncology experts, healthcare professionals, and researchers to explore the latest cancer care and research innovations.

This remarkable gathering of oncology experts showcased the commitment of Qatar's medical community to advancing cancer care within the country. Over two intensive days, attendees engaged in insightful discussions, shared expertise, and collaborated on shaping the future of cancer care.

Dr. Mohamed Ussama Al Homsi, Deputy Medical Director for Education, Research and Quality at the National Center for Cancer Care and Research (NCCCR), and the Conference Chairman said:“The Best of ASCO 2023 in Qatar was a resounding success, bringing together oncology experts, researchers, and healthcare professionals over two impactful days. We've collectively explored the latest advancements in cancer care, ensuring Qatar remains at the forefront of oncology excellence.

The esteemed conference was a testament to our commitment to brilliance in cancer care. By coming together and sharing knowledge, we are making significant strides toward improving the lives of patients with cancer in Qatar.”

Dr. Salha Bujassoum Al Bader, Chairperson of Medical Oncology and Palliative Care Medicine at NCCCR said:“It was a privilege to be part of the Best of ASCO 2023 in Qatar. The conference served as a dynamic platform where attendees engaged in insightful discussions, fostering innovation and progress in the fight against cancer. The resounding success of this event confirms Qatar's dedication to focusing on addressing the specific needs of cancer patients, embracing emerging therapeutics, and enhancing symptom management and survivorship support. It has made an enduring impact on the landscape of cancer care, promising a brighter future for all affected by this challenging disease”.

Dr. Anas Ahmad Hamad, Director of the Pharmacy Department at NCCCR and Chairman of the Conference Organizing Committee, stated:“The 3rd version of Best of ASCO in Qatar was a huge success by all measures. More than 250 cancer care providers and researchers participated in the event. Seven scientific sessions included 34 lectures delivered by multidisciplinary experts in the field. Oncology researchers from around the country presented 34 scientific posters covering different translational and clinical research topics. That is in addition to the great venue, engaging exhibition, warm atmosphere, and professional networking”.

Some key highlights of this high-profile conference encompass various topics and objectives. Notably, the conference tailored its subjects to align with the Qatar Cancer Strategy 2023-2026 that was launched earlier this year.