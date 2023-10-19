GU-Q Event Presents ILO Director-General's Insights

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q), a QF partner, recently held an event titled“From G20 to the SDG Summit: Where Do We Stand on Decent Work and Social Justice?” featuring Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO). His talks underscored the vital importance of embracing multilateralism and global collaboration to create a more equitable and just world.

After an introduction by Dr. Gerd Nonneman, Professor of International Relations and Gulf Studies at GU-Q, Houngbo provided an in-depth overview of the ILO's commitment to advancing social justice, combating workplace inequalities and discrimination, improving labour conditions, expanding social protection, and promoting gender equality on a global scale.

In a world that has become more fragmented, he said, global cooperation is needed more than ever.“Despite our exit from COVID-19, we continue to face compounding crises and sweeping transformations that pose significant challenges to our efforts to advance social justice as the precondition for peace and stability.”

He also noted that transformative technologies, including AI, are reshaping economies and societies. He highlighted a recent ILO study that predicts that AI will likely enhance the productivity of more jobs than it replaces, but will likely result in major economic and social changes, requiring heavy investments in reskilling workers.

In the subsequent on-stage conversation with Dr. Nonneman, the Director-General explained the ILO's working process as a unique trilateral organization made up of states, employers and trade unions.

He also addressed Qatar's labour reforms, noting that the government had engaged closely with the ILO.

He praised the positive steps taken in Qatar and the country's continued commitment to progress, but also recognized ongoing labour-related challenges, particularly concerning migrant workers.

In an extensive Q&A session with the audience, students followed up with detailed questions regarding the work of the ILO both in Qatar and around the globe.

Commenting on the event, Dr. Nonneman said:“Our students had a unique opportunity to hear directly from, and discuss with, the head of this major international organisation, that even pre-dates the UN, dedicated to addressing labour-related issues worldwide, and to learn about the challenges of dealing with these issues through international diplomacy, negotiation with multiple stakeholders, and technical assistance. These sorts of conversations equip our students with the nuanced understanding and critical thinking abilities they will need to grow into future leaders and decision-makers who will also dedicate their efforts to a more just world for all.”

Making history as the first African to hold this prestigious position, Houngbo, born in Togo in 1961, took up the role of ILO Director-General in October 2022. He also served as Prime Minister of Togo from 2008 to 2012.