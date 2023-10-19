Qatar University President Urges Students To Be Responsible Ambassadors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar University (QU) Student Representative Board hosted a 'Meet the President' event for male and female students to meet and engage with QU President, Dr. Omar Al Ansari.

The event was held on two alternate days and was attended by Vice Presidents from various sectors. The meeting was moderated by the student Hassan Ahmed Mohammadian, the Vice-President of the Student Representative Board for the male students' event, and student representative Fawziya Eissa Alhor.

The gathering was aimed at strengthening effective communication between the student body and university leadership, offering a unique opportunity for the president and senior officials to address student inquiries and concerns.

During the meeting, Dr. Al Ansari discussed his academic and professional experience, noting that he was among the first batches of Qatar University engineering graduates.

He noted the differences between life for students then and now, particularly concerning information sources and how to access them. He also discussed his experience working in Student Affairs and Academic Affairs which he called 'a guide in understanding student issues and aspirations.'

Dr. Al Ansari noted that the university is committed to prioritising students' need and providing them with the appropriate environment to thrive, innovate and influence society. He advised that university students have a big responsibility to uphold and have a big and positive role in their society and nation, and encouraged them to enjoy the academic journey.