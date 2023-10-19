Qatar Participates In 56Th Regular Session Of ICDO Executive Council

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Bishkek: The State of Qatar is participating in the two-day 56th regular session of the Executive Council of the International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO), which began yesterday in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek. Qatar is represented in the session's activities by Director-General of Civil Defence,

Major General Hamad Othman Al Dehaimi. In his speech during the opening of the session, Maj. Gen. Al Dehaimi stressed the State of Qatar's keenness to permanently and effectively contribute to international humanitarian work and its readiness to cooperate and exchange experiences with ICDO member states.

The session will review a number of reports related to ICDO's activities and achievements in 2023, especially support and assistance operations to enhance countries' capabilities in civil protection and disaster response.

Headquartered in Geneva, ICDO was established in 1931 to help countries develop systems capable of providing protection and assistance to the population during disasters of various kinds.