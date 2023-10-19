Leather Goods Market Size Projected To Attain $738.61 Billion By 2030 | Exclusive 227-Pages Research Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global leather goods market size was valued at USD 440.64 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 468.49 billion in 2023 to USD 738.61 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business InsightsTM in its research report, titled “Leather Goods Market, 2023-2030”.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Leather Goods Market:



Vf Corporation (U.S.)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)

R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Adriano Di Marti (Mexico)

Broke Mate (India)

Hermes International (France)

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (France)

Kering (France)

Prada (Italy) Capri Holdings (U.S.)

Report Coverage:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key factors propelling the business scenario over the forthcoming years. It further gives an insight into the major aspects driving industry growth across various regions. Some of the additional aspects include the vital steps taken by leading market participants for strengthening their business position.

Drivers and Restraints:

Market Value to Surge Owing to Growing Demand for Luxury Goods

One of the major aspects propelling the leather goods market growth is the rising prevalence of natural leather as a luxury product and the escalating product usage in fashion shows. The market expansion is further impelled by the growing demand for handmade and customized goods.

However, the industry expansion may be hindered due to the process of leather production from animal hides and skins.

COVID-19 Impact:

Industry Recorded Reduced Product Demand Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic resulted in lockdowns across the globe for controlling the spread of the virus. The restrictions put a halt on industries as well as manufacturing units. This impacted the product demand to some extent. However, the ease of lockdown restrictions in 2020 across various countries led to an increase in sustainable consumer spending and the revival of product demand.

Segments:

By Source



Full Grain Leather Synthetic Leather

By Product



Apparel

Luggage

Footwear Others

By End-user



Men

Women Kids

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

the Middle East & Africa South America

Regional Insights:

Europe to Lead Driven by Presence of Major Manufacturers

The European leather goods market share is expected to register appreciable expansion throughout the study period. The surge can be credited to the increasing footwear demand and the presence of major manufacturers in the region.

North America is estimated to record commendable growth over the estimated period. The rise is being driven by the substantial demand for luxury goods in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Major Players Enter into Partnership Deals to Enhance Product Reach

Key leather goods companies are focused on the adoption of various initiatives for strengthening their position in the market. These include acquisitions, merger agreements, and the formation of alliances. Besides, several companies are entering into collaborations and partnership deals to increase their geographical footprint.

Key Industry Development:

April 2020 – Air Jordan and Dior rolled out its new sneakers Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior produced from the same Italian leather that is used by Dior for its bags.

