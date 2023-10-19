Eurozone, EU yearly inflation declines to 4.3 percent in September

(MENAFN) According to data released by Eurostat on Wednesday, the annual inflation rate in the Eurozone decreased to 4.3 percent in September, marking a notable decline from the previous month when it stood at 5.2 percent. A similar trend was observed in the European Union, where the annual inflation rate dropped to 4.9 percent in September, down from 5.9 percent in August.



Comparing these figures to the same period a year ago, there is a significant contrast. In the Eurozone, the annual inflation rate was at a much higher 9.9 percent, while in the wider European Union, it reached 10.9 percent. These numbers highlight a noteworthy change in the inflation landscape over the course of a year.



Notably, when examining specific member states, the Netherlands reported the lowest annual inflation rate at -0.3 percent, followed by Denmark at 0.6 percent and Belgium at 0.7 percent. In contrast, Hungary posted the highest annual inflation rate at 12.2 percent, with Romania at 9.2 percent and Slovakia at 9.0 percent, demonstrating variations in price dynamics across different European countries.



"Compared with August, annual inflation fell in twenty-one Member States, remained stable in one and rose in five," it continued.



In September, the main driver of the annual inflation rate in the Eurozone was services, contributing a significant 2.05 percentage points to the overall rate. Following closely behind, the categories of food, alcohol, and tobacco made a substantial contribution as well, accounting for 1.78 percentage points of the total inflation rate. These figures emphasize the notable impact of these sectors on the overall inflation dynamics within the Eurozone during that period.

MENAFN19102023000045015839ID1107268272