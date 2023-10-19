Dubai Startup Launches AI-Driven SaaS Solution to Defend GCC Businesses from Cyber Threats

(MENAFN- SOAR PR) Dubai, the UAE — October 19, 2023 — Oasis Defender, a UAE-based startup, is advancing multi-cloud security with its AI-driven SaaS solution for cloud network security, designed for unified visualization and configuration across multiple clouds.





In 2023, the UAE cybersecurity market is valued at approximately USD 522.06 million and is projected to reach USD 950 million by 2028, showcasing a CAGR of 12.72% from 2023 to 2028. Although the UAE ranks second worldwide in cloud adoption, businesses in the region are also facing a surge in cyberattacks. These attacks lead to breaches of sensitive data and result in substantial financial losses, underscoring the need for robust cybersecurity for both cloud and multi-cloud adopters.





Oasis Defender offers a SaaS solution for cloud network security. Powered by AI, their platform ensures safe and secure cloud network configurations. The platform consolidates security details from various clouds into a single, user-friendly interface, helping businesses reduce human errors, swiftly identify potential breaches, and stay compliant with the data and privacy regulations across the GCC region and others.





Among the key features that this SaaS cloud network security solution offers are:

Securing the entire cloud infrastructure across multiple providers

Offering a seamless process for visualizing and managing multi-cloud security configurations

Using AI and machine learning to detect potential vulnerabilities and threats

Consolidating security data from various cloud providers into a unified, user-friendly dashboard

Leveraging the strengths of each cloud for enhanced security





Oasis Defender aims to foster collaboration and innovation within the cybersecurity community to tackle the digital challenges contemporary businesses face. An interactive demo of their AI-driven cloud network security solution is now available for security enthusiasts.





"We're glad to announce that our SaaS solution for cloud network security is ready for public evaluation," stated Michael Rostov, CEO of Oasis Defender. "We're dedicated to continuous innovation and updates for our platform, and we welcome security experts to contribute to its enhancement."





Oasis Defender encourages B2B users, developers, security professionals, and IT decision-makers to explore their solutions and provide valuable feedback and reviews.





MENAFN19102023007434016056ID1107268266