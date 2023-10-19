Israel declares permission to deliver humanitarian assistance from Egypt to Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) In a significant change of stance, Israel announced on Wednesday that it will permit humanitarian aid from Egypt to reach the civilian population in the southern Gaza Strip.



"In light of (US) President (Joe) Biden's request, Israel will not prevent the flow of humanitarian aid from Egypt as long as it is food, water, and medical supplies for the Palestinian population in the southern Gaza strip and as long as it doesn't go to Hamas,” Premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated in a declaration, indicating the Palestinian group it has been in armed battle with since October 7.



“Any aid diverted to Hamas will be prevented," the declaration also said.



Nonetheless, Israel has made it clear that it will not facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid from its own territory to Gaza until the hostages held by Palestinian groups involved in the October 7 attack are safely returned.



“Israel demands that the International Red Cross be able to visit the hostages and will work to mobilize international support for this demand,” it continued.



It is thought that approximately 250 Israelis are being held captive by Palestinian organizations in Gaza as a result of a cross-border attack on Israeli territory.



Since October 7, Israel has been bombarding and blocking Gaza. Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multifaceted surprise offensive that comprised missile launches and air, sea, and land infiltrations into Israel. This marked the beginning of the battle in Gaza. The incursion, according to the statement, was a reaction to Israeli settlers' increasing aggression and storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

