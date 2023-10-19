ETIHAD CARGO APPOINTS SOUFYAN MOUANISS AS DIRECTOR WEST CARGO COMMERCIAL

(MENAFN- IHC) Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has promoted Soufyan Mouaniss to the role of Director West Cargo Commercial. Soufyan will lead all commercial activity for the carrier in the West region, including Europe and the Americas. He will be based in Etihad Cargo's head office in Abu Dhabi, UAE.



Soufyan joined Etihad Cargo in 2019 as General Manager Benelux and Nordic region, and most recently was Area General Manager North and West Europe.



Tim Isik, Etihad Cargo's Vice President Commercial, said: "Soufyan has been an influential member of Etihad Cargo's team and has achieved outstanding success in his previous roles. He has demonstrated his ability to deliver results, reaching financial targets and spearheading organisational growth in his regions. I am confident Soufyan will thrive in this new position and will play a pivotal role in expanding Etihad Cargo's reach in the West, which is a key region in the carrier's ambitious expansion plans."



Commenting on his new role, Soufyan said: "I am delighted to take on this new challenge at such an exciting time for Etihad Cargo. As the carrier launches new routes and increases frequencies in the region, I look forward to working closely with partners and customers to ensure Etihad Cargo meets delivery promises and remains the air cargo partner of choice."



Etihad Cargo recently announced the introduction of new routes for Europe as part of its winter schedule. The carrier now offers additional belly capacity to two new European gateways via four weekly flights to Copenhagen and three flights per week to Düsseldorf. The carrier is also offering increased frequencies to Munich, Rome, Madrid and Milan. The airline will launch a service to Boston, a fourth US gateway destination, in 2024. Additionally, Etihad Cargo operates four dedicated freighter services per week to Frankfurt, five to Amsterdam, and two to Chicago, supporting the airline's expansive passenger network with freighter capacity to fully meet the needs of partners and customers.





