Twenty-four AUS faculty members among top 2 percent of world’s scientists for 2023

(MENAFN- American University Of Sharjah ) Sharjah, UAE. October 18, 2023 – American University of Sharjah (AUS) has once again gained international recognition for its research endeavors with 24 of its faculty members named among the world’s top 2 percent of researchers for 2023 in a study led by Professor John Ioannidis from Stanford University and published by Elsevier BV.

The study features two lists: 17 AUS faculty members were named to the list of researchers who have had a career-long impact; 19 were featured on the list for research impact over a single recent year. Eleven AUS faculty appeared on both lists.

The AUS faculty members recognized focus on a wide variety of research areas including, but not limited to, computer-aided analysis and design of structures; earthquake engineering; industrial Internet of Things; smart grid; renewable energy; mathematics; entrepreneurship, management and regional development with special interest in family firms; supply chain management; corporate governance; construction and project management; psychology of language learning and teaching; structural and computational mechanics; polymeric and liposomal drug delivery; immunomodulatory and anti-cancer properties of natural products; water treatment; process design; and physics.

From the College of Engineering (CEN), the study listed Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of CEN; Dr. Mohamed Ben-Daya, Professor in Industrial Engineering; Dr. Moncer Hariga, Professor in Industrial Engineering; Dr. Rami Hawileh, Professor in Civil Engineering and Riad T. Sadek Chair in Civil Engineering; Dr. Samir Emam, Professor in Mechanical Engineering; Dr. Tamer Shanableh, Professor in Computer Science and Engineering; Dr. Habib Ur Rehman, Professor in Electrical Engineering; Dr. Sameh El-Sayegh, Professor in Civil Engineering and Head of the Department of Civil Engineering and MSCM Program Academic Coordinator; Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Ali, Professor in Computer Science and Engineering; Dr. Farid Abed, Professor in Civil Engineering; Dr. Jamal Abdalla, Professor in Civil Engineering; Dr. Sameer Al-Asheh, Professor in Chemical and Biological Engineering; Dr. Rached Dhaouadi, Professor in Electrical Engineering; Dr. Amani Al-Othman, Associate Professor in Chemical and Biological Engineering and Petrofac Research Chair in Renewable Energy; and Dr. Mehdi Ghommem, Associate Professor in Mechanical Engineering and Dana Gas Chair in Chemical Engineering; and Dr. Ghaleb Husseini, Professor in Chemical and Biological Engineering; and Mr. Muhammad Qasim, Lab Instructor in Chemical and Biological Engineering.

From the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS), the study listed Dr. Yousef Salamin, Professor in Physics; Dr. Ayman Badawi, Professor in Mathematics and Statistics; Dr. Amin Majdalawieh, Professor in Biology and Head of the Department of Biology, Chemistry and Environmental Sciences; and Ruqaiyyah Siddiqui, Professor of Practice in the Department of Biology, Chemistry and Environmental Sciences.

From the School of Business Administration (SBA), the study listed Dr. Narjess Boubakri, Dean of SBA; Dr. Rodrigo Basco, Professor of Management and Sheikh Saoud bin Khalid bin Khalid Al-Qassimi Chair in Family Business; and Dr. George Christodoulides, Professor in Marketing and Information Systems and Chalhoub Professor in Luxury Brand Management.

“We are proud to see our faculty globally recognized for their research work. Our distinguished faculty members contribute to advances in emerging fields, influence other research projects across the world and offer students the opportunity to engage in cutting-edge research, which has been a key driver for critical and creative thinking. Encouraging interdisciplinary collaboration is another vital aspect of our approach, promoting novel solutions by bringing together students, alumni and faculty from diverse backgrounds,” said Dr. Mohamed El Tarhuni, Interim Provost and Chief Academic Officer at AUS.

Recognized as one of the top 25 percent of universities in the world by QS World University Ranking (2024) and among the top 10 Arab universities every year for the past eight consecutive years by QS Arab Region University Ranking (2023), American University of Sharjah (AUS) has positioned itself as an incubator for innovation, assembler of talent, producer of knowledge and an active force for social transformation and well-being in the region and the world.





