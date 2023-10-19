Yango Targets Worldwide Expansion with Global Operational Office Launch at Dubai Internet City in 2023

(MENAFN- Hkstrategies) Dubai, UAE, 18 October 2023: Yango, a technology company dedicated to enhancing local communities through global innovations, has announced plans for a new global operational office that will be officially opened during the fourth quarter of 2023 in the vibrant business landscape of Dubai Internet City, the region’s leading tech hub and part of TECOM Group PJSC.

The strategic move to establish Yango’s global operational office represents a significant milestone to oversee operations of its myriad services, such as Yango ride-hailing; Yango Delivery, a last-mile delivery solution provider; and Yango Tech, which offers proprietary technologies that enable retailers to transition to an e-commerce framework, in addition to other upcoming initiatives.

The new global operational office will become a catalyst for technological advancements by providing an environment that encourages collaboration and innovation, enabling the company to develop and deliver solutions that cater to the specific requirements of its international clientele. The office will serve as a centre of excellence for Yango’s operations in over 20 countries in the Middle East, Africa, and beyond, paving the way for the company to further enrich the tech sector by empowering local talent, fostering innovation, and facilitating knowledge exchange on a global scale.

On behalf of Dubai Internet City, Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President – Commercial at TECOM Group signed an agreement with Islam Abdul Karim, General Manager of Yango GCC, and Adeniyi Adebayo, Chief Business Development Officer, Yango, to officially welcome the innovative company to the technology district.

Commenting on behalf of Dubai Internet City, Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President – Commercial at TECOM Group, said: “By being based within thriving technology districts such as Dubai Internet City, mobility companies can foster collaboration with global peers, start-ups, and research institutions, as well as access a pool of globally experienced and skilled professionals and diversify into new markets.

“We are pleased to welcome Yango to leverage our district’s strengths to expand its operations, and will continue to align our efforts with strategic visions like Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ to champion exponential growth for our industry. Revolutionising urban transportation is essential to achieve global priorities such as reducing emissions and enhancing mobility options for millions around the world.”

Adeniyi Adebayo, Chief Business Development Officer, Yango, said: “Dubai’s progressive, innovation-friendly business environment, world-class infrastructure, and strategic location make it the perfect choice for Yango to embark on a global expansion and Dubai Internet City, renowned for its role in nurturing the technology and innovation sector for over two decades, emerged as the ideal location for Yango's new global operational office.”

"Our new global operational office signifies our commitment to expanding our International footprint and bringing innovative technologies that re-shape people's daily lives in the region and beyond", said Islam Abdul Karim, General Manager, Yango GCC.

Yango’s presence at GITEX Global 2023 highlights its commitment to bringing modern technologies that enhance the everyday lives of people around the world. The company is currently working on an Arabic-speaking, human-like AI-powered assistant called Yasmina – an empathetic companion that executes more than just basic tasks like streaming music or controlling smart home appliances. The assistant is available for beta testing and is being showcased at GITEX Global 2023, for which Dubai Internet City is Innovation Partner.

Dubai Internet City is the region’s largest tech hub and a cornerstone of Dubai’s digital transformation strategy that for over two decades, has served as a platform for global tech brands, start-ups, and innovators to work, connect, and innovate. The district is home to more than 3,000 customers, including Fortune 500s and SMEs such as Google, 3M, Microsoft, in addition to 30,000 professionals and entrepreneurs.





