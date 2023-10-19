HBKU CIS Hosts 6th International Conference on Islamic Finance

(MENAFN- Hamad Bin Khalifa University) Doha, October 18, 2023 - Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Islamic Studies (CIS) hosted the 6th International Conference on Islamic Finance (ICIF), sponsored by Qatar Financial Centre, from October 15 to 16, 2023, at Education City’s Minaretein.



Held under the theme "Advancing Ethical and Sustainable Economy: Islamic Finance Solutions for Environmental, Social, & Economic Challenges in the Digital Age," the conference featured discussions on the integration of emerging technologies to create more sustainable economies. Scholars, researchers, and practitioners exchanged viewpoints on how Islamic finance could contribute to a more equitable and just global economy while adhering to Islamic values, as well as the latest developments and challenges in the field.



Mr. Nasser Al-Taweel, Deputy CEO and Chief Legal Officer, Qatar Financial Centre, inaugurated the event with a keynote address emphasizing the dynamic nature of Qatar’s Islamic finance sector. Sheikh Yousef Hassan Khalawi, Secretary-General, al-Baraka Islamic Economics Forum, Saudi Arabia, and Board Member, al-Baraka Group, and Ambassador Musa Kulaklikaya, Assistant Secretary-General for Administration and Finance, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, also gave speeches offering regional perspectives on recent growth within the field.



The Conference featured 21 sessions encompassing lectures and academic paper presentations, with CIS faculty sharing their research with participants. The event’s agenda highlighted four topics: Evolving Ethical Narratives: Islamic Finance In A Sustainable World; Islamic Finance & Sustainable Development: Innovations, Challenges, And Strategies; Navigating Sustainable Strategies And Dynamics In Islamic Finance; and Islamic Finance In The Age Of Fintech: Innovations, Challenges, And Governance



“Our partnership with QFC ensures that ICIF remains a landmark event within the regional Islamic finance sector, providing academic and industry experts a platform from which they can engage and disseminate insights and ideas. As a Qatar-based, global center for Islamic studies education and research, the College actively leverages local and international exchange and collaborations with distinguished partners in different sectors to facilitate expertise and build capacity in Qatar and beyond,” said Dr. Syed Nazim Ali, Conference Chair, ICIF, and Director of Research Division & Center of Islamic Economics and Finance, CIS.



“The successful hosting of the 6th ICIF underscores the shared vision of the QFC and CIS to advance Islamic finance. Our dedication extends to creating an environment conducive to Islamic finance growth and the development of robust regulations and tax frameworks that adhere to international standards and meet the ever-evolving needs of this dynamic industry. We look forward to reinforcing its foundations with HBKU and CIS through knowledge exchange and innovation," said Nasser Al-Taweel, Deputy CEO and Chief Legal Officer at QFC.



Earlier this year, QFC and CIS signed an agreement that will see the Centre co-host and sponsor the next five editions of the ICIF from 2023 to 2027, demonstrating their joint commitment to fostering knowledge exchange in the field of Islamic finance.



The College of Islamic Studies was established as a home for contemporary Islamic studies, and to provide a uniquely composed platform that contributes to the intellectual debate and constructive dialogue on Islam in a global context. The College advances the next generation of academics, financial experts, social thinkers, researchers, and practitioners, all fostering cross-confessional thinking, and furthering application and understanding of Islamic studies across multiple disciplines.





