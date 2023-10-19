London Gate’s Maya V Sold out in the first hour of Launch

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, UAE, October 2023:

Recent studies from the UAE real estate market suggest that by 2026, there are 1,800 new units expected in New Dubai, while Central Dubai will see 1,900 upcoming units in the same timeframe. Feeding into the booming demand of Dubai’s real estate market, distinguished developers, London Gate, are all set to bring their promise of ‘Extraordinary Living’ to Dubai with 2,000 units to be delivered in the next six months.

London Gate revealed plans for its flagship ventures including Marina 106, Nadine I & II and Maya V which will be situated in coveted Dubai locations. Within the first hour of the launch itself, Maya V was fully sold out, reinforcing the company’s strength in the market. Having established their reputation in countries around the world, London Gate is bringing London’s timeless elegance to Dubai’s vibrant and urban landscape.

"Dubai, is an unparalleled destination for top-tier real estate ventures. At London Gate, our vision is to redefine and revitalize the city's iconic skyline and property landscape, thereby establishing new thresholds that transcend industry standards. Our unwavering commitment lies in not only meeting but exceeding the ever-evolving demands of the market. Our developments will cover Dubai's prominent hotspots and will deliver one of the tallest buildings overlooking the Dubai Marina, one-of-its-kind branded residences, along with extraordinary residential spaces across Dubai land and Jumeirah Village. We aim to create an enduring legacy through our relentless pursuit of exceptional quality, unparalleled style, and a culture of continuous innovation. London Gate is poised to become synonymous with excellence, setting a new paradigm that reshapes the narrative of luxury living in Dubai,” said Eman Taha, CEO of London Gate.

The upcoming projects by London Gate promise exceptional features and amenities, exemplifying the company's commitment to excellence. Marina 106, situated in Dubai Marina, will soar 434 meters high, offering 649 luxurious living spaces, including one to four-bedroom apartments and deluxe duplexes, with breathtaking city views. Nadine I & II, inspired by the architectural wonders of Venice and Rome, will create a vibrant community in Al Furjan, while MAYA-5 in JVT will provide interconnected living spaces designed for families, offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom homes.

A surge in the demand for quality residential properties in Dubai is evident, with a strong momentum fuelled by growing interest from both developers and buyers in the esteemed luxury and premium brands.





