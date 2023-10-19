Cascara Products Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 1.23 Billion By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) In 2022, North America, especially the United States, stands at the forefront of driving the demand for cascara products, holding a dominant 40% share of the market. Projections indicate that the size of the North American cascara products market is poised to exceed the impressive mark of US$ 400 million by 2032, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% over the next decade.

At present, global sales of cascara products are valued at US$ 458 million. Forecasts paint a robust picture for the worldwide market, with a projected strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This trajectory is set to propel the global cascara products market to a substantial value of US$ 1.23 billion by the conclusion of 2032. This surge signifies a significant opportunity for coffee producers and processors across the globe, potentially yielding an incremental revenue of US$ 775 million, driven by the escalating demand for cascara products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



Cascara ready-to-drink beverages are estimated to account for a market share of 65.7% in 2022, which equates to sales value of US$ 300 million.

Cascara tea is second-most sought-after with stipulated sales value of slightly over US$ 100 million in 2022.

In terms of geography, North American consumers spend the most on cascara products, which is almost half of global spending.

Europe and East Asia countries are pivots to the global functional food industry, and these markets are poised to expand at a CAGR of 15% over the next ten years. Every year, a minimum of three brands are expected to introduce cascara products into the market.

Triumphant Tactics:

Prominent suppliers of cascara products are primarily drawn from the coffee industry, with several new entrants also emerging. Virtually all companies are actively exploring new product lines and strategically encouraging consumers to embrace these innovations.

Distinguished manufacturers that have successfully introduced their offerings into the market, such as Nestle Australia Ltd., Applied Food Sciences, Van Drunen Farms, and Mountain Top Coffee, are recognized as key industry leaders. These well-established players have already commenced production and sales of cascara products.

The majority of cascara products are consumer-centric, and it's within consumer-focused product lines that cascara product manufacturers can achieve operating margins of over 15%.

Additionally, potential entrants are awaiting approvals for their submitted applications, anticipating the launch of innovative products that will not only captivate the market but also elevate their profit margins.

Key Companies Profiled:

-Olam

-Nestle

-Applied Food Sciences

-ORAC Beverages

-Mountain Top Coffee

-Van Drunen Farms

Region-wise Insights:

The usage and regulatory status of cascara products vary across different regions, with countries having distinct approaches. Cascara products are primarily utilized as traditional tea in Central and South America. Several North American countries have also approved them as“GRAS” (Generally Recognized as Safe) products a few years ago.

In the European Union, cascara is classified as a novel food according to the EU novel food catalogue. However, in February 2022, the European Food Safety Authority approved the introduction of cascara products into the EU market, expressing no safety concerns. Switzerland also sanctioned the use of cascara in June 2020.

Despite its traditional roots in Central and South America, the region has not seen significant commercial success in utilizing cascara products for traditional food purposes. It contributes to less than 10% of the global demand for cascara products and is estimated to be valued at less than US$ 40 million in 2022.

In contrast, European countries have been slow to adopt cascara products, with limited activity observed in that region.

Conversely, East Asian countries have shown keen interest in this novel ingredient, with companies exploring cascara's potential in various product categories, including cascara drinks, cascara cream, cascara syrup, cascara concentrates, and cascara cherry tea, among others.

