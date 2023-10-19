Turkey’s FM urges for unrestricted ceasefire in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) Hakan Fidan, the foreign minister of Turkey, urged on Wednesday for a "unconditional cease-fire" to end the killing of civilians in Gaza, which is in terrible condition as a result of the ongoing Israeli blockade and shelling.



"What unfolds in Gaza is a gross violation of any form of international law and any virtues that makes us human beings," Fidan declared while speaking to an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah.



Denouncing the deaths of citizens, Fidan stated Hamas attacks on October 7 were of an "unprecedented nature," but Israel "had already been deepening the occupation and increasing the volatility on the ground."



He declared that "provocations" on the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, "settler terrorism" in West Bank and Jerusalem, as well as "inhumane blockade of Gaza" sustained, in spite of Turkey’s warnings and appeals.



"Israel’s military response showed once again that by dehumanizing Palestinian people, it aims to normalize their sufferings."



There is no basis for subjecting more than 2 million individuals to "collective punishment," he declared. "Nothing can excuse depriving Gazans of electricity, fuel, food and water and nothing can justify shelling homes, mosques and hospitals in utter cruelty, as we witnessed last night."



As reported by Palestinian representatives in the besieged area, more than 471 people lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital on Tuesday. Nevertheless, Israel has consistently denied involvement for the airstrike.



Fidan stated that the war must be stopped from expanding. "This should be a wake-up call for all, especially in the West. In the scenario of tension escalating in a geographical manner, what happens in the region will definitely not stay in the region."

