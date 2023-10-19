Recoil Aerospace Expands International Footprint With T1000-E Tanks For Korea 119 Emergency Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Featured from left to right: Mr Byoungho Choi, Maintenance Director, Korea 119 Emergency Services; Joseph Rice, Founder & President, Recoil Aerospace; Mr Sangyoun Han, Maintenance Inspector, Korea 119 Emergency Services

Recoil will provide two Tsunami T1000-E Aerial Fire Suppression System tanks for the Korea 119 Emergency Services H225 Super Pumas.

BOWLING GREEN, KENTUCKY, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recoil Aerospace, a leading technology company specializing in advanced aerial firefighting solutions, is excited to announce its latest contract win, marking the company's expansion into the Asia Pacific region. Recoil will provide two Tsunami T1000-E Aerial Fire Suppression System tanks for the Korea 119 Emergency Services H225 Super Pumas, which are set to enhance firefighting missions and will be delivered in December 2023.In a significant milestone earlier this year, senior leadership from the Korea 119 Emergency Services visited the Recoil Aerospace facility in Kentucky. During this visit, they successfully completed comprehensive training and were awarded certification on T1000-E tank operations. This rigorous training program ensures that the Korea 119 engineers & pilots will be well-prepared to handle the advanced firefighting equipment, promoting the safety and efficiency of their missions.Recoil Aerospace takes pride in its commitment to providing top-notch technical support and ensuring the highest level of safety and performance for its customers. In line with this commitment, Recoil is proud to announce that it is in the process of establishing a dedicated technical support facility in Seoul Korea. This facility will further enhance Recoil's customer service responsiveness to the unique wildfire-fighting needs of its Korean customers, solidifying Recoil's presence in the region as a trusted partner."This contract win with Korea 119 Emergency Services represents a significant milestone for Recoil Aerospace as it marks our first Asia Pacific customer for the T1000-E Tank System," said Joseph Rice, Founder & President at Recoil Aerospace. "We are honored to expand our international footprint into the Asia Pacific region and to provide our advanced firefighting solutions to this esteemed organization. This contract reflects Recoil's commitment to excellence and innovation as we continue to serve communities around the world."As a technology company at the forefront of innovation, Recoil Aerospace continues to push the boundaries of aerial firefighting solutions. The T1000-E tank boasts a 1,000-gallon capacity, a quick 35-40 second fill time, an impressive 5-second drop time, all while maintaining a system weight of just 550 pounds thanks to its unique lightweight carbon fiber design.Recoil Aerospace will be exhibiting at the European Aerial Fire Fighting (AFF) Conference event in Athens Greece, where you can learn more about our advanced firefighting solutions. Visit us at exhibit booth 208 to discover how Recoil is leading the way in aerial firefighting technology.About Recoil AerospaceRecoil Aerospace, established in 2008, is a pioneering technology company specializing in advanced aerial firefighting solutions. Recoil is known for its expertise in developing lightweight carbon fiber composite tank solutions, including helicopter Tsunami Wildfire Suppression Tanks and H.A.R.P.S & Oasis internal fluid cargo utility tanks, providing a distinct global strategic advantage in austere, remote, hostile environments. For more information, please visit .

